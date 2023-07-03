'Red, White & Kaboom' brings large crowds to Lakeland for Independence Day celebrations

Thousands were expected to attend the annual 'Red, White & Kaboom' Independence Celebration in downtown Lakeland on Monday night.

The annual event brings huge crowds to Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade for music from the Franchise Players featuring Andrew Luv, food and, of course, fireworks.

"An event like this is one of the staple pieces that we have within the city, because it's one of those key pieces that brings the community together," Jamin Smith of the City of Lakeland said.

Melody McBride has attended with her family for the last 18 years. It’s an event she now shares with her grandchildren, making sure they know the meaning behind this holiday.

"It is the wonderful independence of our country, and we have a couple of veterans in our family, so we know the price is paid," McBride said.

The event is free, but organizers asked attendees to bring a canned food item to benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). The Lakeland non-profit works to help seniors maintain their independence.

"There's about 1,100 seniors every month that pick up supplemental groceries from our office. All the food collected here tonight will go towards that effort," Steve Bissonnette, VISTE President, said.

The night ended with a nearly 15 minute dazzling firework display that was met by a roaring round of applause after.