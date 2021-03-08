Register kids now for arts, science, sports spring break camps

Spring break a week away for most Bay Area students, but a break from school doesn’t have to mean a break from learning.

Some organizations are hosting camps all week, including the Prep of South Tampa.

The Tampa nonprofit is offering spring break camps for kindergarten through 10th grade in sports, arts, and sciences, robotics, and soccer.

There are options for a single day or the entire week.

For more information, visit http://www.theprepofsouthtampa.org/spring-break-camps.