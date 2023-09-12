St. Petersburg man charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography

article

A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Detectives say they began their investigation after receiving information that child pornography was being transmitted online.

Their investigation led them to 63-year-old Allen James Wellington.

According to detectives, Wellington admitted to viewing child pornography during an interview.

Detectives say the images were of children between the ages of two and thirteen.

Wellington has been taken to the Pinellas County Jail.