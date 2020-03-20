Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida

article

Authorities say human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a Colorado boy reported missing by his stepmother, who was later arrested and charged with his death.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, in Colorado, said Friday the remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, Florida, on the Florida Panhandle.

Investigators are asking for information if anyone saw the boy's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Pace or nearby Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.

Stauch, who was charged in Gannon's death March 2, reported the boy missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned after leaving to go to a friend's house.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body and tampering with physical evidence, authorities said.

Shortly after Gannon disappeared, Colorado Springs station KKTV aired an interview with Stauch in which she accused detectives who questioned her about Gannon’s disappearance of violating her constitutional rights.

