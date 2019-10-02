Reminder: You must have a 'REAL ID,' or gold star on your license, to fly by October 2020

article

Florida residents who want to travel by air have one year to bring their identification cards into compliance with REAL ID laws. Basically, you will need to have a little gold star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver's license, or else you won't be able to travel through airports.

Earlier this year, Transportation Security Administration officials announced that beginning on October 1, 2020, every air traveler who is 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

The federal government says the REAL ID Act was designed to establish “minimum security standards for license issuance and production.”

Travelers can sign up for REAL ID licenses at their state driver's license agency, or visit mobile enrollment stations at some airports. Florida began issuing REAL ID compliant credentials after January 1, 2010.

The goal of the program is to help prevent terrorist attacks and reduce the number of licenses issued to undocumented immigrants.

Officials estimated nearly 80,000 people could be turned away from their flights on October 1, 2020.

With less than one year to the deadline, officials are urging people to get those updated licenses sooner than later.

You will need to bring one of the following primary documents to establish your identity, proof of legal residence and date of birth: For a detailed list of required items, click here.

- Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

- Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

- Consular Report of Birth Abroad

- Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

- Certificate of Citizenship

For more information, head over to the TSA website or the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.