Report of armed person near school prompts Stewart Middle lockdown

Stewart Middle School in Pasco County was put into a lockdown mode Tuesday after a report of a possible armed person nearby.

According to a spokesperson, a Pasco schools bus driver reported seeing what appeared to be a man with a large rifle walking away from Stweart Middle School. Zephyrhills police responded and the school went into its active threat plan, which means locking doors and staying inside.

Meanwhile, officers searched the area for the suspicious man and Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a sweep of the school.

The man was never found and the school started controlled dismissal.

Law enforcement continues to investigate.