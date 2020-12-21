Report of gunfire leads Tampa police to murder victim

Tampa police say they are looking for tips after finding a man murdered this morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of North 18th Street and East 19th Avenue. That’s where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Police say they are working to develop leads. They ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

