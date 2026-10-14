Rescue team drives into Hurricane Isaias path to save 22 dogs

The Brief Nearly two dozen dogs arrived in Bradenton late Friday night after being evacuated from high-risk shelters in the path of Hurricane Isaias. Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue staff members worked late into the night and navigated severe weather alerts to triage and care for the animals. A fundraiser has already raised more than $2,000 to help cover medical expenses for the rescued dogs, many of which are seniors or have special needs.



A late-night emergency rescue operation brought 22 dogs to safety in Bradenton after staff members rushed into the path of Hurricane Isaias to evacuate vulnerable animals.

Bradenton animal shelter rescue

What we know:

Late Friday night, 22 dogs arrived at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton. Staff members worked late into the night, with some even reporting on their day off, to triage and care for the new arrivals.

Most of the rescued dogs are seniors or require special medical attention. Among them is Betty White, a completely blind dog who is already doing well and wagging her tail in safe hands.

Hurricane Isaias shelter evacuation

The backstory:

The University of Florida’s Shelter Medicine Program put out an urgent call for help Friday morning. They asked partner facilities to take in animals from shelters in the storm's crosshairs, including one facility with outdoor kennels.

One dedicated Nate’s staff member immediately stepped up to drive straight into the storm's path. The high-stakes effort came together in a matter of hours.

Dangerous drive through severe weather

What they're saying:

The journey involved significant weather challenges as the staff member raced back to Bradenton just as Hurricane Isaias made landfall.

"He was driving back with some tornado warnings and severe weather alert, so he actually went a little bit out of his way," said Michaela Oglesby, the medical director for Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, calling it the ultimate team effort to put the dogs' needs first.

Medical care and fundraiser

What's next:

The pups are now receiving necessary medical care and treatment. Rescue officials expect them to be ready for adoption or foster care within the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, a fundraiser is underway to help cover their medical expenses, which has already raised more than $2,000.

Shelter adoption status details

What we don't know:

Rescue officials have not yet specified exact adoption dates or specific application guidelines for individual dogs.