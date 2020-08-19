Researchers continue testing plasma as treatment for COVID-19

Faculty at the University of South Florida's College of Public Health are testing different types of plasma to see if any neutralize COVID-19.

Dr. Thomas Unnasch is leading the group and says the use of convalescent plasma to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus is only about 20% effective.

According to a new report by The New York Times, health leaders like Dr. Anthony Fauci said more clinical studies need to be done to see the effectiveness of plasma against COVID-19, therefore, putting a hold on the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of the treatment.

"It looks like the plasma tests that they've been doing, the clinical trials that have been done out there, aren't really giving a magic bullet-type answer, so they're saying well, maybe you want to delay this a little bit, to see how good this stuff really is and let the clinical trials continue," said Dr. Unnasch.

FDA emergency authorizations are typically approved when a treatment has at least 90% effectiveness, Dr. Unnasch said.

"It would've been really nice to have that (emergency authorization) which is like the gold stamp of approval saying hey, this stuff really works, right now we don't know it really works," Dr. Unnasch said.

Dr. Unnasch expects clinical trials will continue for a few more months before convalescent plasma gets FDA approval.