Resident frustration grows as Sarasota County explores new stormwater department

The Brief Commissioner Tom Knight of Sarasota County wants a stormwater department and manager who can help the system and residents. One couple off of Bell Avenue said they’ve been asking for ditch clearing for nearly a year as the street continues to flood. The Sarasota County administrator is expected to present what the department could look like next month.



Residents off of Bell Avenue in Sarasota County said ditches were covered with overgrown with weeds, trees and debris before last year's hurricane season, and it's only gotten worse. They nearly flooded last year, and they’re not alone.

As they continue to ask for help, Sarasota County commissioners are considering a new department to tackle storm water management.

Local perspective:

For 16 years, Sue and Mark Inman have lived off of Bell Avenue in Sarasota County.

"This is not a flood zone. This should not be happening," said Sue.

The last year has been full of uncertainty for the couple.

"I shouldn’t have to worry about my house flooding if the county would do their job that I’m begging for help," she said.

The Inman’s saw water creeping up with Hurricanes Helene and Milton. During Tropical Storm Debby, water came right up to their house and poured inside their bathroom.

"The water had come to a point where it just was coming in. We had to vacuum so we had two vacuums going, and we vacuumed the water all night," said Mark.

Sue said before Debby hit, she had been calling for help in clearing ditches in their neighborhood.

"It’s a huge problem," she said. "We have, there’s ditches right down the street from us here that have trees and bushes growing out of the ditches. It’s obvious nothing has been done."

Sue and Mark said they’ve contacted Sarasota County not just once, but more than a dozen times, and the only action she’s seen are these white flags saying proposed excavation that have gone up.

"Every time I call they say it’s in progress. Well I’m not seeing any progress and we need help," she said.

Why you should care:

They’re not alone. Countless other residents have expressed concerns to Sarasota County commissioners.

"It is such an urgency for this community. It is important. I think public confidence has waned in us," said County Commissioner Tom Knight.

Big picture view:

That’s why Knight has proposed a new department to take on stormwater management.

"It’s a heavy lift on one division, especially after a hurricane, and we hear commentary that we are still digging out from last hurricane," he said.

Knight wants an expert who knows the ins and outs of stormwater management and can help maintain the system and waterways like Midnight Pass and Phillippi Creek.

"It’s a freestanding position. I think this county has grown so rapidly that we want to make sure there is public confidence in what we are doing, and I think we’ve heard them loud and clear," said Knight.

Sue said she has reached out to Knight, Governor Ron DeSantis and others, and with no response, she and her husband are preparing now for what they could face.

"What they have working now is not working," said Sue.

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 13, Sarasota County said they will expedite the request to clear storm drains off of Bell Avenue. Here's a statement from the county:

"We are aware of the concerns on Bell Avenue, and we are actively working to excavate all ditches throughout the county. We have hired contractors to assist us in meeting this demand. One will be starting this week excavating ditches, with the second joining later this month that will be responsible for cleaning the pipes that connect ditches. The locates have been called in and the ticket for the infrastructure to be notated and marked to be excavated."

What's next:

Next month, Sarasota County commissioners will hear from County Administrator Jonathon Lewis about options for creating a new stormwater division. Commissioners have said this should not duplicate services already offered.

The Source: Information was gathered by FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon from concerned residents and from the June 3, 2025, Sarasota County Commission meeting.

