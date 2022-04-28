Residents in Lakeland neighborhood want car noise ordinance enforced

Many car enthusiasts decide to modify their exhausts for various reasons, ut there are laws governing the noise limit your vehicle can produce. Residents in one Lakeland neighborhood want those rules enforced.

Gene and Josie Lazarus, moved into their home on Sleepy Hill Road thinking everything seemed peaceful, but that wasn't the case.

"Seems like everyone who has a small car has to have a big loud muffler" Gene explained. "They stop over here, and they want to rev it up, and they want everyone to know where they are I guess."

The Lazarus’ are not alone, and Gene believes modified mufflers aren’t a trivial thing, and if there is a noise ordinance it should be enforced.

Lt. Douglas Brown, who supervises the Lakeland Police Department's Traffic Division, said in the last six months, his team has written roughly 29 tickets for modified exhausts. In the state of Florida, that's vehicles over 82d decibels, for motorcycles 90. Lt. Brown said there are challenges.

"We still have to witness the violation before we would have probable cause to stop them," Brown explained.

If you feel you’re being hassled by modified exhausts, Lt. Brown said there is something you can do. If vehicles come around at a certain time, make sure you get the make and model, then contact the department, so his team can intervene.