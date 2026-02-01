Ybor City restaurant hopes that butter and dynamite can reel in K-pop fans

The Brief Ybor City is one of the few places in Tampa where the atmosphere is expected to be energetic. Kpop Food matches that energy with a menu that highlights the intersection of culture and cuisine. True to its name, K-Pop tracks play on TV screens inside the restaurant to add to the lively nature of the eatery. It's Korean street food that is available on one of Tampa's most storied avenues.



Kpop Food entered the foodie fray of Ybor City riding the popularity of K-pop music. The small storefront is just enough to treat anyone wandering by to a generous helping of Korean cuisine with a side dish of K-pop tracks playing in the background.

Kpop Food

What they're saying:

"Kpop is a restaurant that is representing music and food," owner Jeanie Jung said. "We have a lot of customers that come looking for viral Korean food. Which is really trending now."

Kpop Decorations

When the customer steps inside the venue, the music is pulsing with tunes from all sorts of K-pop bands. It sets the stage for the culinary experience.

The centerpiece of their menu is the Korean corn dog. Unlike the American version, theirs is dipped in a yeasted dough or rice flour batter, giving them more of a crispy donut-like flavor.

"Korean corn dogs, we do a lot of like, people that post on Instagram for like, cheese-pulling corn dog," Jung said.

That's the OG Panko. It's a mixture of mozzarella cheese and a hot dog coated with the panko breadcrumbs. People are constantly posting their "cheese pull" on social media.

Kpop Food OG Panko

"It's mainly street food you could easily find when you go to Korea, and it's really popular right now... I want customers to come and feel like they are in Korea," Jung said.

What's next:

You can find Kpop Food in Ybor City at 1531 East 7th Avenue. The full experience is best felt in-person to get the K-pop vibe. Their menu and hours are available on their website here.