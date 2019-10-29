Retired handler says military working dogs save lives

Military working dogs are back in the spotlight following the deadly raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

A day after the raid, President Trump said, "Our K-9, as they call, I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog, was injured and brought back."

Retired Army K-9 Handler Bill Schroeder says he and his wife cheered when they first saw the dog on screen.

“We're proud of him, whatever his name is, we're proud of him,” Schroeder said.

In the 60s, Schroeder and his K-9, Bandit would patrol the DMZ in Korea. He described their relationship as a brotherhood.

“This was like blood brothers. We ate together, we slept together, we lived together and if necessary we died together,” he said. “Now, in modern warfare, they find IEDs, they find weapons caches, they find bad guys waiting to ambush, they play the same roles."

In short, military working dogs save American lives. One was also alongside the SEALs who killed Osama Bin Ladin.

Advertisement

Schroeder would go on to adopt two former military K-9s; first, Phantom and later, KIDD.

“The ability to take phantom and give him a good retirement and give him the life I couldn't give to Bandit, it filled that hole in my heart,” he said.

He says they deserve it for the job they do, whether the public hears about it or not.