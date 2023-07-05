Retired researcher for Hershey Chocolate using his love of chocolate to help a bay area non-profit.

A retired researcher for Hershey Chocolate is using his love of chocolate to help a Bay Area non-profit.

There's something very sweet about Doug Lehrian.

"As a volunteer, I come in once a week and make desserts for the students who are being paired with their dogs. So these folks are away from home," he said.

Once a week, the former Hershey Chocolateer makes sweet treats for Southeastern Guide Dogs students and staff.

"I really enjoyed the mission of the organization," said Doug.

READ: Tampa Bay Water Ski Team amazes crowds near Sparkman Wharf on Independence today

"I think the fact that they can provide seeing eye dogs and therapy dogs for free is terrific."

Doug spent 31 years at Hershey's, dedicating his life to his love of chocolate.

Southeastern Guide Dogs staff trying Doug's cake

"I spent a year and a half studying cocoa from the tree through the on-farm processing to shipping seeds and beans back to the chocolate manufacturers," Doug explained.

He now spends time bringing sweet joy to others.

Doug's favorite dessert is his famous German Chocolate Cake.

"I use Hershey's perfectly chocolate cake as the base, and then I make a German chocolate icing that I put in the middle layer and on top," he said.

READ: Grateful defendant given second chance helps Tampa judge over 20 years later

It is a delicious treat that puts smiles on the face of his peers.

"I found that this was a way that I could use my skills and enhance the experience here at Southeast Guide Dogs just by providing something sweet and hopefully delicious," he said.

A delicious experience that everyone enjoys.