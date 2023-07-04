Grateful defendant given second chance helps Tampa judge over 20 years later

After 27 years on the bench, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Rex Barbas is hanging up his black robe one final time and retiring.

However, on his last day as judge he reunited with defendant, John Templeton, who he sentenced decades ago after a fatal DUI crash. It was a sentence that would offer Templeton something rare in the justice system, a second chance.

Templeton’s road to redemption would begin at Judge Barbas’ courtroom.

Judge Rex Barbas is retiring after 27 years.

"He was indicating his sorrow for what he had done," recalled Barbas.

A night of fun and drinking took a dark turn on Nov. 23, 2002. John was drunk and behind the wheel, when he drove the wrong way on I-275 in Tampa and struck and killed 18-year-old Julie Buckner. John doesn’t remember any of it.

"I remember being handcuffed to the hospital gurney and I had no idea why I’m there," explained Templeton.

READ: Tampa man heads to prison after fatal hit-and-run crash two years ago

However, his remorse and regret were immediate. At his arraignment, in front of Judge Barbas, John did something highly unusual for a criminal defendant.

He pled guilty to the charges, shocking everyone in the courtroom including his lawyer and the judge.

Templeton was driving on the wrong side of I-275 while drunk in 2002.

"From the very beginning he admitted he was wrong. He admitted he had done something wrong, he admitted he had been drinking, he admitted he had killed somebody. That’s amazing," explained Barbas.

At his sentencing, John was staring at 15 years in prison for DUI manslaughter. The courtroom gallery was packed with hundreds of people in support of John and Julie.

One of John‘s supporters, was the arresting officer.

"That’s the second thing I’ve never experienced in my career was having a Florida state trooper homicide investigator, testifying on behalf of the defendant," said Barbas.

READ: Tampa Bay law enforcement getting drunk drivers off the street over holiday weekend

While Julie’s mother asked for the heavy punishment, her father wanted a light sentence for Templeton.

"Then I had the victim's father saying it would be a waste of life," recalled Barbas.

Judge Barbas knew John needed to be punished, and during his final sentence there would be a judicial dose of compassion.

"I gave him one year of residence, at the Hillsborough County Jail, meaning one full year," shared Barbas.

That one year of jail time was followed by 14 years of probation. But the sentence would come with a profound string attached.

John had to carry a picture of Julie in his wallet.

Templeton always keeps a photo of Julie Buckner in his wallet.

"If at any time you're asked to present that picture, and you were unable to present that picture, he would go back to prison for 15 years," explained Barbas.

John served his time and paid it forward. He started his own rehab facility called Footprints Beachside recovery on Treasure Island.

And recently it was Judge Barbas coming to John for help, on behalf of a loved one.

John Templeton was able to start a family and a rehab facility.

"You know what, God‘s telling me something here, so I called him," recalled Barbas.

John was ready to extend the hand up.

"It was like an opportunity again to go full circle," explained Templeton.

John realizes every day, his beautiful family life may have been delayed for years, if it wasn’t for Judge Barbas and his second chance.

"When it comes to judge Barbas, what a distinguished career, what a man of character. Now I’m in the business of second chances," said Templeton.