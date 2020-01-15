Expand / Collapse search

Retirement does not mean slowing down in Gary Walker's woodshop

Made in Tampa Bay
FOX 13 News

There's no such thing as slowing down in retirement for Gary Walker. He decided to return to a hobby he used to enjoy back in high school and his wooden works of art are made in Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. - Retirement is usually a time to take it easy, but it's also a time to focus on your passions. 

That's what Gary Walker is all about. He's taking his woodworking skills to new levels in his Tampa Bay-area shop, which is also his garage. 

Walker retired from GTE Financial in 1998. He knew he needed a plan for what he'd do in retirement, so he started perfecting his woodworking skills.

The result is a beautiful collection of wooden art; everything from pepper mills to ink pens and wine corks. 

Walker sells his pieces at fairs and markets around the Bay Area. 