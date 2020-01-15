Retirement does not mean slowing down in Gary Walker's woodshop

Retirement is usually a time to take it easy, but it's also a time to focus on your passions.

That's what Gary Walker is all about. He's taking his woodworking skills to new levels in his Tampa Bay-area shop, which is also his garage.

Walker retired from GTE Financial in 1998. He knew he needed a plan for what he'd do in retirement, so he started perfecting his woodworking skills.

The result is a beautiful collection of wooden art; everything from pepper mills to ink pens and wine corks.

Walker sells his pieces at fairs and markets around the Bay Area.