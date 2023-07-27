Search for missing Polk County woman intensifies as investigators focus on mobile home park

A family in Auburndale is facing their own nightmare as they search for a missing loved one.

Tonya Whipp, 38, has been missing since June 6. But now, officers with the Auburndale Police Department are focusing on an area behind a mobile home park on Rose Street.

Pictured: Tonya Whipp

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was on scene Thursday with a fleet of vehicles, personnel and a tent that blocks the view of their search.

"We don't even know what the possibility of the evidence could be," said Billy Lane of the private search group, "We Are the Essentials." "It could be something as small as a shoe or something much larger."

"We Are the Essentials" has been focused on Whipp's case for several weeks now, as her family has clamored for answers. They told Auburndale police they believe she was last in the area around Rose Street June 6 and may have been visiting a friend in one of the trailers.

"We pray for the best but prepare for the worst," said Lane.

Neighbors said flyers pleading for information on Whipp's whereabouts have been posted around town for weeks. Intrigue has grown, given her car and other prized possessions have been found nearby.

"[It's] very disturbing," said neighbor Robert Reynolds. "I have lived here for three years. I learned what goes on here, and I learned to mind my own business."

Auburndale police have not said what has been found, but they do say their criminal investigations division is serving a search warrant with the help of FDLE.

"We hope that no matter what happens, that hopefully soon, we can give this family answers to the questions they have been asking for a long time," said Lane.

The Auburndale Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call at (863) 965-5555.