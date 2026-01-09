Ringling Museum of Art highlights Latin community through 'Nuestro Vaivén' exhibition

The Brief Four Sarasota community leaders worked with artists to create "Nuestro Vaivén,"a Ringling Museum of Art exhibition that highlights Latin contemporary art. Twenty-two artists represented, eight created site-specific installations. The exhibition will be on display until March 22.



Four Sarasota community leaders worked with artists to create "Nuestro Vaivén," a Ringling Museum of Art exhibition that highlights Latin contemporary art.

"If the goal is to expand the museum's Latin community, then the first people we have to talk to is the Latin community," "Nuestro Vaivén" Curator Amy Rosenblum-Martín said.

The backstory:

The exhibition is a year and a half in the making. Leadership wanted to host one of the first major exhibitions of modern Latin art at the museum. A local doctor, radio personality, salon owner and entrepreneurial organizer represented the four community pillars.

MORE NEWS: Lakeland exhibit shows how portraits equaled power during the Renaissance

"The community leaders that we worked with, that was fundamental. Having them come in and talk about what they do and in their work and in their careers, and then have them link up with these artists who were interested in those issues, that was really, I think, a pretty unique process," The Ringling Museum of Art Executive Director Steven High said.

Dig deeper:

Visual journalist Karen Arango created one of the site-specific installations, revisiting an older project.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

"The original series is called ‘Misbehave.’ I photographed several girls who were between 9–12 years old in 2012-2013," Arango said. "I interviewed them now when they're 20, 23 years old. First generation girls who grew up here, and they talk about their identity, how they feel, just being these two worlds at the same time."

Arango collaborated with a local long-time salon owner, who prepped the young women for their updated photos. Another artist, long-time sculptor Rigoberto Torres, created ceramic casts to join each subject's younger and updated photos.

"It's a really kind of wonderful connection of people," High said.

What they're saying:

Multimedia Visual Artist Destyni "Desi" Swoope contributed a multimedia, acrylic and fiber piece titled "Generational Stiches," a celebration of her great-grandmother.

"It's taken from an existing image, so it's the portrait of her hand-sewing skirt for me," Swoope said. "While she was working, I was like, ‘Man, I should take a photo of this,’ because memories, like preserving culture and heritage is important. I think sometimes we often take advantage or forget how important the small routine things are in our lives."

Both organizers and artists highlight the importance of telling diverse stories through art and acknowledge the power of seeing yourself represented in the pieces.

"It's connecting art with the public, but especially I'm interested in bringing in a public that doesn't identify as part of the art world and see themselves reflected in whatever way it may be in the exhibition, and that's my life's purpose," Rosenblum-Martín said.

What's next:

The exhibition will be on display until March 22.

For more information, click here.