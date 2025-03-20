Riverview businesses feeling impacts of ongoing $25M construction project ahead of next closure

The Brief The first phase of the road improvement project that began about three weeks ago closed a section of Gibsonton Drive in Riverview. That section reopened about a week ahead of schedule. The next major closure will be a section Boyette Road east of U.S. 301.



Riverview businesses near U.S. 301 and Gibsonton Drive said they are feeling impacts from the ongoing $25 million construction project.

The backstory:

The first phase of the road improvement project began roughly three weeks ago as crews began replacing the asphalt pavement with concrete, which is more durable and will last longer than asphalt, according to FDOT. As a result, a section of Gibsonton Drive was closed but just reopened about a week ahead of schedule.

RELATED: FDOT road improvement project to close parts of Gibsonton Drive near U.S. 301 for several weeks

"We were actually able to reopen Gibsonton Drive last Saturday, so six days early," FDOT spokesperson Kris Carson said. "The contractors have been working very fast out there."

What's next:

The next major closure will be a section of Boyette Road east of U.S. 301.

"Same type of activity where we are pulling up the asphalt, replacing it with concrete," Carson said. "The contractor expects it will take around 21 days – again, as long as we have good weather."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Local perspective:

The owners of Leaven Brewing – located on Boyette Road – said the month of March is usually busy thanks to spring break and March Madness. However, beer and sandwich sales haven’t been trending in the right direction.

"We are seeing a 22% decrease, because people are physically unable – or possibly unwilling – to go through the traffic to get to us," Leaven Brewing owner Jillian Lynch said.

Boyette Animal Hospital is also located on Boyette Road, not far from Leaven Brewing.

"Yeah, what's coming next may affect us more," Dr. Bob Encinosa said of the upcoming Boyette Road closure.

READ: Hillsborough commissioners approve first set of projects using transportation tax funds

After noticing tardy arrivals due to the 301 construction, staff has been reminding pet owners of their back entrance and encouraging them to plan ahead.

"Dogs handle the trip quite well, because most dogs enjoy being in the car. Cats are 50-50," Encinosa said. "And by the time they get here, one of them has got to have some relief: You know, owner or cat."

Local business owners told FOX 13 that these road improvements in this growing area are needed to handle the noticeable increase in traffic. However, some wish they had been given more of a heads-up, so they could’ve had more time to plan and warn customers.

"We are a small business, but this makes a really big impact. Any kind of change to our regular day-to-day is a disturbance in our numbers," Lynch said. "If you see road closure signs, you can do it. I believe in you. You can get here to Leaven Brewing."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: