Hillsborough commissioners approve first set of projects using transportation tax funds

The Brief The Hillsborough County Commission approved $17 million worth of transportation projects funded through the All for Transportation tax. A total of $256 million is available, with commissioners set to sign off on more projects next month. The penny sales tax was halted in 2021 after the Florida Supreme Court deemed it unconstitutional.



Hillsborough County commissioners have approved the first set of projects using money raised through a controversial transportation tax.

All for Transportation tax

The backstory:

Voters in Hillsborough County approved the All for Transportation tax in November 2018. The penny sales tax was intended to raise nearly $16 billion over a 30-year period to finance transportation projects.

In 2021, however, the Florida Supreme Court ruled the tax unconstitutional. By then, the tax had raised $570 million.

READ: Crews battle fire at high-rise under construction in Tampa

A Tampa judge later ruled that funds from that tax must be spent on transportation in Hillsborough County.

After all legal fees and refunds were paid, the fund had $256 million left – money that's been sitting in limbo since 2021.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Commission.

What's next:

The first three sets of projects approved by the commission are for Plant City, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and ZooTampa, with a total cost of $17 million.

The bigger bulk of the funding – including larger projects in Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and Temple Terrace – will need to be given the green light next month.

The Florida Legislature has already laid out which road projects will receive funding, giving commissioners a deadline of 2030 to get the work done.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What they're saying:

"I just want to make sure our priorities are not delayed because of an artificial deadline set by the legislature and I don’t want our funding taken away from one of our projects in order to make the deadline for one of the projects the state prioritized that may not be one of ours," Commissioner Ken Hagan said.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan, along with previous FOX 13 News reports.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: