Riverview man breaks world record for watching 'Spiderman' movie 292 times in theater

article

A Riverview man broke the world record for watching a single movie in the theater, start to finish, the most number of times.

Ramiro Alanis watched "Spiderman: No Way Home" a whopping 292 times between March and December. That's a total of 720 total hours spent watching the Marvel movie.

"I’m the type of guy if that if you’re working on something you don’t take a break till you finish it," he said.

This is Alanis' second time holding a record. Previously, he held the record with 191 viewings of "Avengers: End Game" until a Frenchman broke it last year watching "Kaamlott: First Installment" 204 times.

Alanis wanted to reclaim the crown for himself and his grandmother, who passed in 2019.

"She was like my second mother, she took care of us a lot when she took care of us as children," he said.

Setting the record cost him an estimated $3,400 in tickets, a not so insignificant chunk of the film's $1.89 billion gross, the highest last year. Alanis said there's a valuable lesson here.

Advertisement

"If you’re passionate about something go ahead and do it, and it makes you happy," he said. "As long as you don’t harm anybody, go ahead despite the haters."