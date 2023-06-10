Riverview man caught racing on I-275 with two kids in the car

A Riverview man was accused of multiple crimes, including child neglect after police say he was caught racing on I-275 on Thursday.

At 1:30 in the afternoon, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted two vehicles that appeared to be racing on the Howard Frankland Bridge

According to FHP, a BMW and an Infiniti were speeding down the interstate and passing through traffic.

The Infiniti was pulled over just south of Ulmerton Road while the BMW continued driving at a high rate of speed.

According to the arrest report, the driver, Demarkus Glover, 24, was immediately detained.

Police say that the smell of "fresh marijuana" was coming from the vehicle, where 11-month-old and 3-year-old children were asleep in the back seat.

According to the arrest report, an empty firearm case was spotted on the floorboard, and an unloaded handgun was found underneath the passenger seat.

Police say, that 13.6 grams of a green leafy substance, assumed to be marijuana, was also found in three separate bags inside the vehicle.

Glover was arrested and charged with child neglect, racing on the highway, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, According to FHP.

Jail records indicate Glover has bonded out.



