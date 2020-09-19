Riverview man charged with DUI manslaughter following early morning crash that left bicyclist dead

Brian Gregory Laxton is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash after an early morning collision in Riverview.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Laxton was traveling southbound in the outside land of US-41, south of Riverview Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday when he overtook and collided with a bicyclist that was traveling southbound along the road edge of US-41.

Troopers said the bicyclist was ejected on to the sidewalk after the crash.

Laxton fled the crash scene, dragging the bicycle to the intersection of Beach Avenue where he was stopped by Hillsborough County deputies and detained.

Laxton was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail where he gave a breath sample of 0.130.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

