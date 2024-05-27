VIDEO: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI in Tampa over Memorial Day weekend, HCSO says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says there were a substantial number of DUI and BUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say one of the drivers arrested was 58-year-old Jose Eyngonesz Castillo. According to authorities, deputies saw Castillo headed the wrong way on North 50th Street in Tampa on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m.

Castillo was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing.

Deputies say HCSO's DUI Unit conducted a joint agency operation with Florida Highway Patrol, the Tampa Police Department, and the Plant City Police Department from May 25 through May 27.

During patrols, HCSO conducted 478 traffic stops that resulted in 44 citations and 434 warnings issued to motorists.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrested 51 individuals for driving under the influence.

HCSO's Marine Unit also patrolled over the weekend and conducted 17 vessel stops, resulting in 26 written warnings and ten citations, according to officials. Deputies say they made two boating under the influence arrests.

"Our deputies have made substantial DUI and BUI arrests over Memorial Day weekend, demonstrating our commitment to keeping Hillsborough County safe," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "It's never okay to drink and drive, and if you do, be assured that we will catch you, and you will face the consequences. We are here to protect our citizens and ensure everyone can enjoy the holiday responsibly and safely."

Deputies say they will continue to deter reckless behavior on roadways and waterways on Monday.

