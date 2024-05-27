Pinellas County man arrested for DUI after driving up to crash scene, walking through police tape: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 68-year-old Indian Rocks man was arrested early on Saturday morning after deputies saw him walking through police tape that was blocking a crime scene, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Michael Kelley drove his black Ford SUV up to an active PCSO serious bodily injury crash scene at 1st St and 15th Ave just before 1 a.m.

According to authorities, Kelley got out of the driver's seat and walked through the police tape that was blocking the scene.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Officials say multiple deputies saw Kelley.

According to deputies, he showed multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and had unsteady, bloodshot eyes and breath that smelled like alcohol.

PCSO says Kelley is facing the following charges:

Driving under the influence

Obstructing or resisting an officer without violence

