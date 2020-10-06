Road closed after deep hole opens near Walmart in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Officials are keeping an eye on a depression in Pasco County.
The hole is along on Little Road near Spring Haven Boulevard, not far from the Walmart.
Emergency management officials say it opened up yesterday. It's now about 20 feet across and 35 feet deep and has swallowed part of a fence.
Drone video taken by the county shows a clear view all the way down to the aquifer.
Spring Haven Boulevard remains closed.
PCFR photo (Monday)