Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75.

Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. The person who was hospitalized has non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was provided, including what led up to the shooting or whether anyone was in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.