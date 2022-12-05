Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75.
Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. The person who was hospitalized has non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was provided, including what led up to the shooting or whether anyone was in custody.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.