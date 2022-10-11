Road repairs underway in North Port after Hurricane Ian floodwaters cause damage

Parts of Price Boulevard in North Port were damaged after being under several feet of water. Officials with the city are hoping to have at least one section of the road back open this week.

As floodwaters rose in North port, erosion took its toll, causing some areas of Price Boulevard to completely collapse.

"Mother nature, it takes its own course. It's part of what we went through," said North Port resident Sal Brighina.

Brighina watched as the water overflowed into neighbors' yards and homes. The City of North Port said four waterways between Toledo Blade Boulevard and Sumter on Price Boulevard experienced similar damage.

Crews are working to get them back open. A contractor is working East to West and portions of the road will begin reopening in as soon as a week.

"It's nice not to have traffic going back and forth. It is an inconvenience though that’s to be taken with," said Brighina.

There are signs everywhere that North port is coming together. At Suncoast Technical College in North Port, Sarasota County schools had teachers and staff of South County gather together. They were able to express their needs and the district and volunteers are working to help them get back on their feet.

Brenda Anderson is a first grade teacher at Toledo Blade Elementary School.

"I miss my kids. Oh my gosh. I called everybody and made sure they were all okay and their families," she said.

Many like Anderson have experienced damage and loss due to the storm, but they continue to have hope that everything will be okay.

"I think what I loved most was seeing other teachers and making sure they are all okay. It’s a feeling that we are all in this together," she said.