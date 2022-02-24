Rocker Bret Michaels to headline benefit concert for 50 Legs

Even without her prosthetic legs, 11-year-old Ireland Nugent is quite capable of getting around. She's been using a wheelchair while waiting for her new legs.

Nugent lost her legs in a lawnmower accident when she was 2-years-old. Ever since, she and her family have been getting help from Steve Chamberland's organization, 50 Legs.

"Every now and then, she has to get revisions because her bone still grows," explained Chamberland, who wears a prosthetic himself. "I said, 'Don't even think about prosthetics.' I said, 'We'll take care of all of the finances.'"

Nugent says she calls him Uncle Steve. He been a part of her life, for most of her life.

""I get to see kids take their first steps over and over and over again. We've helped over 600 people now," said Chamberland.

And he hopes to help more kids like Nugent with an upcoming benefit concert featuring rocker Bret Michaels, who bridged his 35-year career as an entertainer when he was unveiled on FOX's "The Masked Singer" as the banana.

Host Nick Cannon and Bret Michaels in "The Masked Singer" on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

"100% of the proceeds go to 50 legs. He saw a bunch of the videos with the kids and he's a giving person," said Chamberland.

"It's gonna be fun and I'm gonna get to meet him," said Nugent.

And with her new legs, she will be ready to celebrate.

"I'm going to do a cartwheel!" said Nugent.

The benefit concert for 50 Legs is Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. For information go to https://50legs.org/