Ronald Reagan Presidential Library sign vandalized ahead of DeSantis visit

article

Authorities are investigating after an entrance sign at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library was vandalized overnight.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, employees reported the incident to authorities Sunday just before 7:30 a.m.

The graffiti read "Ron DeFascist" and was spray-painted onto the entrance sign ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' visit to the library scheduled for Sunday afternoon. DeSantis will be at the library promoting his new book, "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

Library employees were able to clean the graffiti off the sign, authorities said.

Police said there is no indication of threats or any other crimes.

No witnesses have come forward, authorities said. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Simi Valley Police Department Tip Line at 805-583-6984.