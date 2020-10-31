Rowdies season comes to an end after USL Championship Final is cancelled

article

The Rowdies club discovered a number of additional positive coronavirus test results among the group of "covered persons" group on Saturday following positive tests from their head coach and assistant coaches Friday. Subsequently, the USL made the decision to cancel the Championship Final that was set for Sunday night.

The team announced the news to its fans on Twitter Sunday. "Earlier today, following an additional round of COVID-19 testing for all Rowdies covered persons, the club discovered a number of additional positive coronavirus person test results among the group."

Friday, the club announced two coaches, and a third person had contacted the virus and would miss Sunday's Championship Final.

The increase in positive tests on Saturday resulted in the USL making the difficult decision to cancel the Championship Final.

As of now, all impacted personnel is under the care of the team's physicians and infectious disease experts. They will continue to follow the protocols set by the USL along with state and local health authorities.

The Rowdies team has instead been crowned the Eastern Conference Champions and thank their fans for their neverending support during this unprecedented season.

"We are proud to be Eastern Conference Champions and share this accomplishment with our loyal fans, season tickets holders, corporate sponsors, members of Ralph's Mob, the Skyway Casuals, and the entire Tampa Bay Rowdies family."

They now ask that the community continues to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by social distancing and wearing masks. The Rowdies look forward to returning to the pitch next season.