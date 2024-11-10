Ruskin homeowner's son shot suspected burglar to death, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a Ruskin homeowner's son shot someone who broke into their house early Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a 911 call just before 12:30 a.m. The caller said that someone had broken into a home in the 3000 block of Double D Ranch Trail in Ruskin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned that the homeowner's adult son shot the suspect after he broke into the home.

"Imagine the fear of being awoken in the middle of the night to a stranger invading your home," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "This is every homeowner's greatest fear, a dangerous and brazen individual breaking in, showing a complete disregard for the safety and security of others. Our thoughts are with this family as they recover from the trauma of this event."

The investigation is ongoing.

