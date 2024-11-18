Ruskin man accused of setting up video cameras in family's bathroom appears in court

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

It was the first day in court Monday for a man who faces 63 counts of digital voyeurism after law enforcement discovered that he had set up a video camera in a family's bathroom, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say an investigation into Eliseo Aguilar Jr. began back in August when the victim, a 10-year-old girl, told an adult that Aguilar had been touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her when her mom was not around.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's mom immediately filed an injunction to keep Aguilar away from the family.

During the law enforcement investigation that ensued, it was discovered that Aguilar had been recording the 10-year-old girl, her mother and the grandmother in the bathroom.

