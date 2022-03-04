Russia-Ukraine war: What to know after Russians take Europe's largest nuclear plant

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its ninth day. Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire there that was extinguished overnight. The U.N. nuclear watchdog says there was no sign Friday of radiation leaks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces are pressing their campaign in Ukraine. On Thursday, Ukrainian and Russian delegates met in neighboring Belarus and agreed to provide safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid. Another round of direct talks is planned for early next week.

People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday.

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting the military activity. Here’s a look at the events unfolding Friday:

Concerns over nuclear safety

In the battle for control of the city of Enerhodar, Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the subsequent blaze did not affect essential equipment. Ukraine’s nuclear regulator reported no change in radiation levels. It said staff members were checking for other damage.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency open meeting Friday at the request of the U.S., Britain, France, Ireland, Norway and Albania. The IAEA was to brief council members, diplomats said.

Directly witnessed or confirmed by AP:

Russian forces have captured the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000 — the first major city to fall. Russian armored vehicles were seen in the otherwise empty streets of Kherson, in videos shared with the AP by a resident.

Frequent shelling could be heard Friday from the center of the capital, Kyiv.

Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, knocking out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, and most phone service. Food deliveries were also cut.

A livestreamed security camera linked from the homepage of the Zaporizhzhia plant showed what appeared to be armored vehicles rolling into the facility’s parking lot and shining spotlights on the building late Thursday. The AP also verified a video shot by a resident in the area that showed bright flaring objects landing on the grounds of the nuclear plant.

What else is happening on the ground?

Battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued Friday northwest of Kyiv, and in the northeast, with the cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka coming under heavy strikes, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

Ukrainian defense forces were holding on to the northern city of Chernihiv, and have prevented Russian efforts to take the important southern city of Mykolaiv, he said.

Ukrainian artillery have been defending Odesa from repeated attempts by Russian ships to fire on the Black Sea port city, he said, insisting there’s no immediate threat to the city.

A Russian airstrike Thursday also destroyed the power plant in Okhtyrka, leaving the city without heat or electricity, the head of the region said.

Diplomatic efforts and statements

Delegates from Ukraine and Russia met in Belarus on Thursday and agreed on humanitarian corridors that would allow civilians to flee safely and allow for humanitarian supplies to be delivered — but made little headway on ending the fighting.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is seeking $10 billion for Ukraine and the neighboring region for humanitarian, security and economic assistance, a rapid escalation of the $1.4 billion provided by the U.S. since 2021.

Japan said Friday it's sending bulletproof vests, helmets and other defense supplies to Ukraine to help the country fight Russia’s invasion — a rare move by a nation that has a principle of not shipping defense supplies to countries in conflict.

How many refugees and casualties?

The U.N. refugee agency said Friday that more than 1.2 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion began. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee' data portal showed that the vast majority — about 650,000 — had gone to neighboring Poland, and roughly 145,000 had fled to Hungary. An additional 103,000 were in Moldova and more than 90,000 in Slovakia.

Russia has acknowledged that nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed and around 1,600 wounded. Among them, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division, who had previous experience in Syria.

Ukraine has not released casualty figures for its armed forces.

The U.N. human rights office says at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it’s impossible to verify the claim.

Sanctions on Russia

The wave of global sanctions on Russia could have devastating consequences for energy and grain importers.

More companies are suspending operations in Russia, including Apple, Mercedes-Benz, BP, Volkswagen, clothing retailer H&M and furnishings store IKEA

Sanctions also threaten ultrawealthy Russians who own properties across Europe. Britain slapped sanctions on two more Russians, who are worth a combined $19 billion, for their links to the Kremlin.

The U.S. State Department is imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and associates.

