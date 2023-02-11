Russian-born artist brings freedom to life in Safety Harbor exhibit

The journey from the former Soviet Union to North America inspired artist Maya Eventov to create images full of color and life, which to her represents her freedom.

"I made a conscious decision to be very free," she said of her artwork. "If I made something like this back home in Russia, I would be expelled from school."

Eventov was able to leave the former Soviet Union in 1990. She settled in Canada where she perfected her art.

"I only paint happy paintings," she admitted. "I want to be transported. Whatever terrible mundane things happen here, I want to be transported there. I'm always happy there."

A flower painted by artist Maya Eventov.

The 'there' she is speaking of is the place she takes the viewer to in every landscape painting she creates.

READ: Safety Harbor businesses, community rally behind family after Whistle Stop owner dies from heart attack

"It's not a painting for the world, it's a window into ideal landscapes," she shared. "When you look at my paintings, you kind of know where I want to be in that moment."

A field of flowers painted by artist Maya Eventov.

Eventov's current exhibit is on display at the Syd Entel Galleries in Safety Harbor. Visitors can see her work up close to feel her emotions about the freedom each landscape represents.

"I'm a very passionate artist," she explained. "I wanted to create more than a landscape. I wanted to refer to the birches as almost portraits."

READ: Lifelong artist turns her art into full-time business

Birch trees appear in many of her paintings because they remind her of her home back in Russia.

Maya Eventov paints what freedom means to her.

"Each tree comes through as more than a portrait, more than just a painting of a tree," she recalled. "I grew up surrounded by birches in Russia. It speaks of home on many levels."

While her paintings remind her of home, she is happy to be free from the restrictions she faced in that former life.

READ: Clearwater jewelry maker transforms found items into wearable works of art

"I am a happy person. I love life. I love beautiful things in life, and I think I can create an exchange of emotion in a happy painting," she said.

Artist Maya Eventov's work is on display in Safety Harbor.

That is what she hopes each visitor experiences when they see her work.

Click here to learn more about Eventov and her art.

To visit the Syd Entel Galleries and see this current exhibit visit, https://sydentelgalleries.com/maya-evantov/.