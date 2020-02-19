Ryan Newman showing 'great improvement,' walking around hospital after Daytona crash, team says

article

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is continuing to recover after he was hospitalized following a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Roush Fenway Racing released a statement, saying Newman is continuing to show "great improvement."

"The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters," the team wrote on Twitter.

During Monday's postponed Daytona 500 race, Newman was leading in the final lap when he was caught in the back by another racer's bumper, sending him right into a wall. His car flipped, rolled, and was hit on the driver's side by another car before finally skidding across the finish line with his roof engulfed in flames.

Newman was reportedly extracted from his car and taken directly to a local hospital by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center, a Level II Trauma Center which serves Volusia County.

This is a developing story.