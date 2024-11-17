Sacred Heart Festival cut short after ‘juvenile disruptions,’ Pinellas Park police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Sacred Heart Festival is normally a family-friendly atmosphere, but police say kids who seemingly planned to disrupt the event on Saturday caused the festival to be cut short.

Authorities say there was also a lack of parental supervision at the bi-annual event.

The Pinellas Park Police Department says multiple officers responded to reports of a gun being seen and/or shots fired, in addition to several fights. However, no gun was found and officers did not hear shots fired while at the event.

Officers say when they responded to the area of one of the reported fights, attendees began running in a stampede-like fashion, and some people were minorly injured.

Four juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and there was another arrest for aggravated assault on an officer after someone leaving the festival hit an officer with her car, according to Pinellas Park police. Officials say the officer had minor injuries.

"The safety and enjoyment of all attendees is our top priority, and it is deeply disappointing that the actions of a few individuals disrupted what was meant to be a positive and inclusive experience for families," said Chief Adam Geissenberger in a statement. "We will continue working closely with church officials to strengthen safety measures for future events. We urge parents to take responsibility for their children's behavior at public events to prevent incidents like this in the future."

Sacred Heart Church made the decision to end the event early on Saturday to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees, but the Sacred Heart Festival continues on Sunday, Nov. 17 until 8 p.m.

