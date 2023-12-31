PHOTOS: Safety Harbor home 'not livable' after being engulfed in flames, officials say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Safety Harbor Fire Department

Firefighters worked to extinguish flames that destroyed a Safety Harbor home on Sunday morning, according to officials.

According to authorities, the accidental fire started on the back porch of a home located at 1050 Conant Av. Crews believe an exterior fire pit used on Saturday may have caused the fire.

Safety Harbor, Clearwater, and Oldsmar fire department crews worked to extinguish the fire and reported no injuries.

There was one person in the home that was able to exit unharmed, according to firefighters.

Crews say one cat was rescued and unharmed. According to officials, the house is not livable.

All homeowners should make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home, according to the Safety Harbor Fire Department. The fire department also says anyone enjoying colder weather with a bonfire should use extreme caution.