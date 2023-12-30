Rooms at Thunderbird Beach Resort in Treasure Island catch fire, crews extinguish flames: Officials

article

Two rooms at the Thunderbird Beach Resort in Treasure Island caught on fire Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Just after 3:30 p.m., authorities say Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded to 10700 Gulf Blvd.

Crews say the two rooms were on the third floor on the west side of the building.

Courtesy: Treasure Island Fire Rescue

According to firefighters, the fire was extinguished quickly and contained in the two rooms. No one was injured, and the fire is still under investigation, according to officials.

Crews say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Courtesy: Treasure Island Fire Rescue

The extent of damage is still unknown and the occupants of the two rooms were relocated, according to authorities.

Officials say crews from St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue, Madeira Beach Fire Department, St. Petersburg Fire Department and South Pasadena Fire Department responded to the scene.