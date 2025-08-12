Safety Harbor man killed in Pinellas County motorcycle crash

The Brief A Safety Harbor man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pinellas County. FHP said it happened along SR-580 and Rigsby Lane. Investigators said the man hit a concrete median and was thrown from the motorcycle.



A Safety Harbor man is dead after a motorcycle crash on SR-580 in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the Kawasaki motorcycle was heading east on SR-580 and failed to negotiate a curve near Rigsby Lane.

That's when investigators said the man hit a concrete median and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, FHP said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released by FHP.