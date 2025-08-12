Safety Harbor man killed in Pinellas County motorcycle crash
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - A Safety Harbor man is dead after a motorcycle crash on SR-580 in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said the Kawasaki motorcycle was heading east on SR-580 and failed to negotiate a curve near Rigsby Lane.
READ: Video released of Pinellas County deputy getting kicked by lottery winner
That's when investigators said the man hit a concrete median and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, FHP said.
What we don't know:
The identity of the motorcyclist was not released by FHP.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.