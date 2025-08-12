Expand / Collapse search

Safety Harbor man killed in Pinellas County motorcycle crash

Published  August 12, 2025 11:44pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • A Safety Harbor man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Pinellas County. 
    • FHP said it happened along SR-580 and Rigsby Lane. 
    • Investigators said the man hit a concrete median and was thrown from the motorcycle. 

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - A Safety Harbor man is dead after a motorcycle crash on SR-580 in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

What we know:

Troopers said the Kawasaki motorcycle was heading east on SR-580 and failed to negotiate a curve near Rigsby Lane. 

That's when investigators said the man hit a concrete median and was thrown from the motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, FHP said. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released by FHP. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

