Safety Harbor noise ordinance to be up for debate at city commission meeting

Safety Harbor residents have another chance to voice their opinions on the city noise ordinance on Monday evening, regardless of where they stand on the issue.

READ: How loud is too loud? Safety Harbor businesses, neighbors clash over live music noise levels

Homeowners living close to the downtown bars and restaurants have mounted complaints over the loud music and live performances, and they’re urging city commissioners to alter the rules.

According to the Safety Harbor Noise ordinance, it's unlawful to cause loud and raucous noise, and live music is prohibited downtown between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Some downtown residents are calling for commissioners to alter the ordinance to include a time limit for loud noises downtown and a decibel limit to control how loud businesses can be during those set times.

It’s unclear if commissioners are willing to alter the ordinance as it is written, and as of Monday morning, the issue was not included as an agenda item for the commissioners meeting. However, residents have the option to use the public comment portion of the meeting to say their piece.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm.