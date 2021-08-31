Safety Harbor pizzeria wins dough-tossing championship at International Pizza Expo

A Bay Area pizzeria won three medals at the International Pizza Expo, including the World Champion in pizza acrobatics.

The Nona Slice House in Safety Harbor has been recognized at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas for its pizzas and the staff's acrobatic talent.

According to the restaurant, their El Diablo pizza claimed second place in the southeastern region for non-traditional pizzas.

Owner Jamie Culliton took first place in Freestyle Pizza Acrobatics. His staff also took home prizes, including second place in Fastest Dough Stretch and third place in Freestyle Pizza Acrobatics.

For restaurant hours, menu and more information, visit www.thenona-slicehouse.com/.