‘Sail-ute’ flotilla draws attention to childhood cancer

Every day 46 children in the United States and their families will receive a devastating cancer diagnosis that will forever change their lives.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Saturday dozens of families of current and recovered cancer patients, community members and even Mayor Jane Castor came out to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.

“My daughter is Emily. She is now 13. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on February 21, 2014,” said Samantha Cummings, the mother of a local cancer survivor.

Pediatric cancer affects not only the patient but also those closest to them.

“My youngest two have only known the walk of a cancer life. They were both born into their sister’s treatment and diagnosis,” said Cummings. “So, it’s all our family’s known for the last six years.”

Watching a loved one navigate the difficult journey of cancer is what caused 14-year-old Jake Klopfenstein to create an organization designed solely to bring a smile to the face of kids and families enduring the unthinkable.

Advertisement

“I started Angling for Relief because I had a friend, Ryan Baker, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, and I kind of went through his journey with him and saw how painful it was. Not even being related to him, I had to find a way to make it easier for them and their families,” explained Klopfenstein, the founder of ‘Angling for Relief’.

On Saturday, Angling for Relief and the 1Voice Foundation joined forces for the first-ever ‘Sail-ute’ to childhood cancer flotilla, to bring awareness to pediatric cancer.

“We're going to travel 46 minutes to Tampa General, and that represents the 46 children diagnosed every day in the United States. Unfortunately, that number goes up annually, and we want to raise awareness and let people know that,” said Mary Ann Massolio, the executive director of the 1Voice Foundation.

Dozens of boats made their way to TGH to share a smile with kids inside battling the disease.

“It’s really cool, it’s like a mini-Gasparilla,” said Klopfenstein.

The flotilla served as a reminder that while they may be in the fight of their life, they’re not fighting alone.

“I want them to know that even if it’s not right out in the open, everyone’s always thinking of them and they’re not forgotten,” said Klopfenstein.

Along with Mayor Castor, boats from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Captain Jack’s Water Taxi joined in on the flotilla.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter