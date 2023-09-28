Salvation Army of Sarasota continues helping Hurricane Ian storm victims one year later

The Salvation Army of Sarasota County has been a part of the community for 100 years. As Hurricane Ian passed through North Port, they activated and prepared for the unknown.

"It takes an army in times of disaster and the salvation army is well-equipped for that," explained Michele Matthews the area commander for Salvation Army Sarasota County.

Hurricane Ian was no different.

"We adapt what we do based on the needs of the community," Matthews stated.

Even though its building was destroyed, the Salvation Army of Sarasota County was out helping people just hours after Hurricane Ian moved through North Port.

Hot meals were served, and guidance given and the work continues one year after the storm passed.

"We are just now starting to see resources come together, a year later to really start helping folks rebuild their homes and their lives," said Director of Operations Brenda Downing-Wiggins.

Disaster case managers were hired to help those impacted.

Case manager Hilda Dutton is a daily sight in North Port or Venice. She takes time to check in on those like Lou Marta.

"It was unbelievable what we went through," said Marta.

At 90-years-old, Marta and his stepson rode out Hurricane Ian in their Venice home of 35 years.

"It blew the shingles off to the plywood and even lifted the black tarp under the shingles off and we get leaks in our house. We’d sit in the living room and see this water drip down," he said.

Marta didn’t have homeowner’s insurance and after being turned down by FEMA and others for support, he nearly gave up.

Case worker sits with a man whose home was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

"That’s when I said I’m going to have to put my home up for sale as is," he shared.

A neighbor with a newspaper clipping advertising help at an area church put him on the path to a true blessing.

"You try here, you try there. It’s the places you think you’ll get help and it’s always the unexpected places that works," said his stepson, Joe Garrison.

"That’s when Hilda appeared before me and been a great help," Marta said.

A year later, Hilda and the Salvation Army helped him get a new roof.

A blue tarp covers a roof damaged in Hurricane Ian.

They also helped find volunteers to begin work inside his home and repairing water damage.

"I can’t tell you what she did for me. ‘I’m going to get your roof replaced’. I said, ‘Do you know what it means to me?’ That keeps me living here in Florida where I love to live," said Marta.

There are others still living through a nightmare.

"My house is still inhabitable. It has yet to even start repairs because my insurance company won’t approve it at all and FEMA did very little to help me. I’m paying an exuberant amount of rent just to survive. I’ve lost a year’s equity in my home, I’m barely making it could be homeless in the future," explained Carrie Smith.

Exterior of Hurricane Ian damaged home.

Smith’s Venice home along the Myakka River sits gutted after flood waters destroyed everything.

"I wake up most days and say I didn’t ask for this I didn’t deserve to be out of my home for a year. I didn’t deserve to be out of my home for a year," she said.

Smith now pays her mortgage and more than $2,000 dollars for rent on an apartment. She says hope at times seems bleak.

"If it wasn’t for Salvation Army, I wouldn’t be here. But there’s only so much they can do," she said.

That’s where the Salvation Army works to guide and continue working for those who’ve lost everything.

"Everyone is aware when it hits and then we go back to our day-to-day lives, but we don’t recognize there are many folks who are still recovering, could be a year, two or perhaps sometimes greater," shared Downing-Wiggins.