Sarasota boat ramps, Bird Key Park parking lot to close Sunday

City-owned boat ramps, 10th Street boat ramps and City Island boat ramps, as well as the Bird Key Park parking lot will close to the public effective Sunday, March 29 at 6 a.m. as part of emergency orders related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Those who do not voluntarily comply with the new emergency orders related to the closure of the boat ramps and Bird Key Park parking lot may be issued a citation by a Sarasota police officer. A violation would be considered a second-degree misdemeanor.

A local public health emergency remains in effect for the City of Sarasota. Although city buildings are closed to the public, most city operations and functions are still available.

The public is advised to conduct business with the city either online via www.SarasotaFL.Gov or by phone at 941-263-6000.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

