Gulf Islands Ferry sets sail on maiden voyage in Manatee County

Sitting in traffic and hunting for beach parking will soon be a thing of the past for many Bradenton Beach visitors.

A new water taxi service promises to ferry passengers from downtown Bradenton to the barrier island beaches in about 35 minutes.

Service for the Gulf Islands Ferry officially begins December 8.

The ferry picks up from Twin Dolphin Marina in Downtown Bradenton and will make stops at two very popular destinations: the Anna Maria Pier, and the Bridge Street Pier at Bradenton Beach. A stop at Coquina Beach will be added later. Expanded service to Longboat Key and downtown Sarasota are also under consideration.

The water taxis will be able to take as many as 49 passengers at a time from the city to the sand and back.

Gulf Islands Ferry will launch for the public on Dec. 8.

The hope is that this will appeal not only to tourists, but to locals as well. Officials are also considering service discounts or potentially a devoted route for AMI hospitality workers in the future.

Initially, the ferry service will operate on weekends with hourly pickups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Officials say the schedule could be expanded, depending on ridership.

The cost is $8 for passengers 12 years and up. Seniors and younger kids receive discounted rates.

Tickets can be purchased in advance and walk-ups are also accepted.

Click here for tickets and schedules.