Sarasota company makes outdoor shade structures for comfort and protection

The Florida sun can be unbearable at the height of the summer, but there's a company in Sarasota that's spent 20 years shading us during the hottest days.

The folks at Apollo Sunguard hand measure, sew, and install sun shades and sails of all sizes. It's the longest-running shade structure manufacturer in the United States.

Shade fabrics that lower the temperature as much as 20 degrees were developed in Africa about 50 years ago and inspired the folks at Apollo Sunguard to offer these cooling structures to customers.

From playgrounds to parking garages to bleachers to backyards, Apollo Sungard keeps outdoor spaces of all kinds comfortable and protected from the sun's harmful UV rays.

The shades are also made to withstand 175-mile-per-hour winds - and they're made in Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit https://apollosunguard.com/.