Sarasota County man dead after being found unconscious, injured in Bradenton neighborhood: Detectives

A Sarasota County man is dead after he was found unconscious and injured in a West Bradenton neighborhood more than a week ago. Now, detectives are investigating what led up to the man's death.

The Bradenton Police Department said Sherrone Jackson, 27, was dropped off by a rideshare service near the intersection of 68th Street West and 12th Avenue West at around 10:45 p.m. on October 29. Jackson was supposed to pick up a spare key left in the mailbox of a nearby home and return to Sarasota County using another rideshare, investigators said.

But based on information they've received, detectives believe Jackson was still waiting for the rideshare just before midnight.

Pictured: Sherrone Jackson. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

Nearly two hours later at around 1:45 a.m., Jackson was found unconscious by someone passing by the intersection, according to BPD.

Doctors determined the 27-year-old sustained a traumatic brain injury, but it isn't clear what caused it. Officials said Jackson never regained consciousness, and he died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Authorities said he was wearing black Nike shorts, a white tank top, black slide sandals and a red trucker-style hat with "Badlands" on the front the night he was found by the passerby.

Anyone who may have seen Jackson the night of October 29 or noticed anything unusual in the area is asked to contact Bradenton Police Detective Mulligan by emailing him at william.mulligan@bradentonpd.com or by calling (941) 932-933. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Manatee County Crime Stoppers.

