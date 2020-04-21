Sarasota County opens first of three drive-thru COVID-19 test sites

article

Residents in Sarasota County seeking testing for the coronavirus will have three options by the end of the week. But, they will need to make an appointment first.

On Monday, the Sarasota County Health Department opened a new drive-thru testing site at the RL Taylor Community Center, located at 1845 34th Street in Sarasota. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The second will open Thursday, April 23, at the Laurel Civic Association, located at 509 Collins Road in Laurel. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The third site is scheduled to open Friday, April 24, at Heron Creek Middle School, located at 6501 West Price Boulvard in North Port. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

County health officials said the tests is for anyone who is currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who works in a health care setting.

Appointments can be made by calling the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota at 941-861-2883. Callers will be screened using the CDC's testing criteria.

Advertisement

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map



