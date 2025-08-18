Sarasota County's new stormwater director begins job as new division is created

The Brief Ben Quartermaine has been hired for Sarasota County's new position of stormwater director. Sarasota County commissioners voted to separate the division out of public works after unprecedent flooding from the 2024 hurricane season. Residents voiced their concerns over areas overlooked and flooding that happened in areas where it was never seen.



There are still some residents in Sarasota County working to rebuild their lives after last year's hurricane season brought flooding that hadn't been seen in decades.

Many residents brought their concerns to the Sarasota County Commission and the county created a whole new department dedicated to storm water improvements. They've hired Ben Quartermaine as the stormwater director.

Ben Quartermaine

Ben Quartermaine knows first-hand the damage that last year's hurricane season brought to Sarasota County.

What they're saying:

"I’ve lived here my whole life and my family lives here. The impact of the storm impact of 2024 was felt by me personally. By my family and friends," he said.

Now Quartermaine is heading up Sarasota County's new Storm Water Division.

"I'll be responsible for ensuring the regulatory process and our maintenance of our stormwater infrastructure is on par," he said.

That's what Sarasota County Commissioners want to hear more about.

"I think this county has grown so rapidly that we want to make sure there is public confidence in what we are doing, and I think we've heard them loud and clear," Sarasota County Commissioner Tom Knight said previously.

County Commissioners took the stormwater division out of public works and have given it its own department.

"Instead of trying to find a way to fix it. It seems like we are trying to defend mediocracy, and mediocracy is what it is," a resident said at a previous commission meeting.

The backstory:

The move came after many residents voiced their concerns following last year's storm.

Sarasota County saw a record amount of rainfall and many expressed concerns over blockages in Phillippi Creek.

They also pointed out areas many believed to be overlooked, contributing to flooding in parts of the county, including Laurel Meadows.

"What the commission has asked us to do is look at whether or not that level of service that we currently have is that accessible or do we need to increase that level of service. And that’s one of the tasks we will look at moving forward. We want our systems functioning as well as possible as most efficiently as possible," said Quartermaine.

Quartermaine has studied the hydrology of the area for 25 years.

He also worked for Sarasota County in the past to build flood models and with the Operations group.

Quartermaine said he's ready to help his community.

"This is my home. I want people to know that, to the extent possible, I want to protect our resources, I want to protect what makes Sarasota so great," he said.

